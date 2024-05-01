Mile Highlights: Denver Post sues OpenAI

📰 Eight newspapers owned by Alden Global Capital, including the Denver Post, are suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, alleging the company uses their articles to train AI models without permission. (Axios)

💨 The Biden administration is moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, clearing the last regulatory hurdle for a major policy change. (Axios)

🕊️ Fifth String chef and owner Amos Watts died this past weekend, just weeks before reopening his new restaurant in Denver's Hale neighborhood. (Westword)

🔎 The Denver Auditor's Office now has subpoena power in wage theft cases, which can lead to millions in lost pay affecting workers. (Denverite)

🚨 Thornton police fatally shot two people yesterday after authorities said one of them fired at officers following a car chase. (Denver Post 🔑)