Metro Denver sees spike in new women-owned businesses

Data: Yelp; Table: Alice Feng/Axios Women-owned business openings in metro Denver increased 25% from 2022 to 2023, marking one of the highest growth rates in the country. By the numbers: 773 women-owned businesses opened locally in 2023, compared to 620 in 2022, Axios' Analis Bailey reports from new Yelp data.

The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.

Only Austin, Texas (34%), Miami (31%) and Washington, D.C. (25%) had higher growth rates than Denver among U.S. metros with at least 500 openings in 2023, according to Yelp.

What they're saying: "I do see this ecosystem as exceptionally supportive for women," Kate Bailey, founder of Tarra, a women's co-working and membership club in Denver, tells us.

Bailey says local organizations like the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance of Professional Women are also contributing factors.

Tarra, which has more than 400 members since opening its doors in September 2022, is not exclusively for women; at least 15% of its members identify as men, Bailey tells us. She plans on expanding nationally in 2025.

Zoom in: Colorado as a whole had the highest year-over-year change in all new business applications (+115%) between December 2022 and December 2023, per Census Bureau data.

One major factor: The state temporarily lowered costs for filing for a new business from $50 to $1 between 2022 and 2023, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng.

Zoom out: The Los Angeles (4,741), New York City (3,189), Miami (2,190), Dallas (1,898) and Atlanta (1,858) metro areas saw the highest overall number of new women-owned businesses in 2023.