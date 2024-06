Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals Denver went dry in January: Nonalcoholic beer sales in the city increased fourfold this January compared to 2020 with total sales topping $717,000, according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior. Why it matters: The embrace of the "dry" or even "damp" lifestyle is becoming more popular and may extend beyond the annual monthlong booze-free challenge.

The big picture: Gallup reports 62% of adults under 35 say they drink alcohol, down from 72% two decades ago, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Nationwide, nonalcoholic beer sales doubled in January.

What's next: The search term "Dry February" is being Googled more than ever in the U.S., with search interest this month 30% higher than last February, Google Trends' Katie Seaton tells us.

ICYMI: Check out our favorite nonalcoholic beers