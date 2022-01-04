How to do sober January in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Denver's boozy culture takes a break this month.

What's happening: Americans increased their alcohol consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now as we enter year three, many are contemplating a reset.

The popularity of the decade-old "dry January" movement combined with the growing number of alcohol-free zones in Denver, makes it easier than ever to stay sober for the 31-day stretch.

Why it matters: Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for excessive drinking, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Alcohol disturbs sleep, disrupts diets and can contribute to anxiety and depression, according to Alcohol Concern, a British organization that promotes "dry January."

How to participate: You can find Denver's only sober bar in Jefferson Park. Awake serves mocktails, coffee and sells non-alcoholic beverages to-go.

Grüvi is a Denver-based alcohol-free wine and beer maker that is easy to find on shelves.

Kavasutra Kava Bar counts three locations in Colorado where it serves its alcohol-alternative beverages.

Sober Safe, an events company, often hosts "sober sections" at Avalanche, Nuggets and University of Denver hockey games.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Subscribe here.