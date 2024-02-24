Data: CoStar; Note: CoStar rates multi-family buildings on architectural design, structure, amenities, site and certifications; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Rent was up for both top and average-rated Denver-area apartments at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group, which rates buildings based on design, amenities, location and certifications. Why it matters: Many Denverites are unlikely to catch a break on rent this year.

Of note: A new $30 million Colorado rental assistance program rolled out earlier this month, a historic investment by the state to support renters after eviction filings reached record-high numbers last year.

The big picture: Demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated, Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics, tells Axios.

U.S. rents are generally still above pre-pandemic levels, analysts say.

Yes, but: A flood of new construction is pushing down U.S. rents at the high end, where there are often more apartments than renters who want them.

That means the renters with the deepest pockets are more likely than others to score a deal.

State of play: While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations, experts say.

In Denver, apartment perks have upgraded from gyms and free coffee to ski repair centers and pool-side cabanas with towel service.

Be smart: The lower rent prices you see in the headlines are for new leases only. Rents usually don't come down for those who aren't moving, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

