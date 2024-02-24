Feb 24, 2024 - Real Estate

Denver rents are softer for the rich

Change in asking rent by apartment type, Q4 2022 to Q4 2023
Data: CoStar; Note: CoStar rates multi-family buildings on architectural design, structure, amenities, site and certifications; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Rent was up for both top and average-rated Denver-area apartments at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group, which rates buildings based on design, amenities, location and certifications.

Why it matters: Many Denverites are unlikely to catch a break on rent this year.

Of note: A new $30 million Colorado rental assistance program rolled out earlier this month, a historic investment by the state to support renters after eviction filings reached record-high numbers last year.

The big picture: Demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated, Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics, tells Axios.

Yes, but: A flood of new construction is pushing down U.S. rents at the high end, where there are often more apartments than renters who want them.

  • That means the renters with the deepest pockets are more likely than others to score a deal.

State of play: While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations, experts say.

  • In Denver, apartment perks have upgraded from gyms and free coffee to ski repair centers and pool-side cabanas with towel service.

Be smart: The lower rent prices you see in the headlines are for new leases only. Rents usually don't come down for those who aren't moving, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Go deeper: Housing was wildly unaffordable for half of renters in 2022, report shows

