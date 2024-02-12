Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado is an extraterrestrial enthusiast's dream with its constellation of UFO sightings.

By the numbers: The Denver metro area had 43.2 sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, compared to the national average of 34.3, according to National UFO Reporting Center data.

Yes, but: That pales in comparison to sightings reported elsewhere in the state, including southern Colorado, where sparsely populated counties like Mineral and Huerfano show 377.8 and 362.5 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Between the lines: UFO sightings tend to happen in the parts of the U.S. where the night sky is the darkest.

Many of these sightings are likely military activity, satellites or scientific phenomena — not aliens.

The big picture: The American West is the place to go if you want to spot some UFOs.

