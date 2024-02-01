Data: United Health Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Adult binge drinking rates in Colorado are the sixth highest in the country.

Details: 20.7% of adults in the state reported binge or heavy drinking, slightly above the national average of 18.4%, according to an analysis of CDC data published by the United Health Foundation in December.

Why it matters: Excessive drinking can lead to serious health complications, including death — which is spiking in Colorado.

Between the lines: The study defined binge drinking as four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for males during one occasion in the past 30 days.

Heavy drinking was defined for women as having eight or more drinks during a week, and for men, it meant consuming 15 or more drinks.

Of note: North Dakota reported the highest rates of excessive drinking, with 23.9% of adults, followed by Montana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Utah's 13.6% was the lowest reported rate.

