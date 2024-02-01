22 mins ago - News

Colorado's binge drinking rate among highest in the country

Share of adults who reportedly binge or drink alcohol in excess in 2022, by state
Data: United Health Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Adult binge drinking rates in Colorado are the sixth highest in the country.

Details: 20.7% of adults in the state reported binge or heavy drinking, slightly above the national average of 18.4%, according to an analysis of CDC data published by the United Health Foundation in December.

Why it matters: Excessive drinking can lead to serious health complications, including death — which is spiking in Colorado.

Between the lines: The study defined binge drinking as four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for males during one occasion in the past 30 days.

  • Heavy drinking was defined for women as having eight or more drinks during a week, and for men, it meant consuming 15 or more drinks.

Of note: North Dakota reported the highest rates of excessive drinking, with 23.9% of adults, followed by Montana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

  • Utah's 13.6% was the lowest reported rate.

