Colorado's binge drinking rate among highest in the country
Adult binge drinking rates in Colorado are the sixth highest in the country.
Details: 20.7% of adults in the state reported binge or heavy drinking, slightly above the national average of 18.4%, according to an analysis of CDC data published by the United Health Foundation in December.
Why it matters: Excessive drinking can lead to serious health complications, including death — which is spiking in Colorado.
Between the lines: The study defined binge drinking as four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for males during one occasion in the past 30 days.
- Heavy drinking was defined for women as having eight or more drinks during a week, and for men, it meant consuming 15 or more drinks.
Of note: North Dakota reported the highest rates of excessive drinking, with 23.9% of adults, followed by Montana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
- Utah's 13.6% was the lowest reported rate.
