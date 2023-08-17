Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Gallup; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

More than half of young adults in the U.S. see even moderate drinking — one or two drinks a day — as unhealthy, new Gallup polling found.

Why it matters: Views on alcohol and drugs are shifting rapidly, especially among millennials and Gen Z. Americans overall now see booze as more harmful than marijuana.

By the numbers: A record-high 39% of Americans believe moderate drinking is detrimental to health, up 11 points since 2018.

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, there was an 18-point jump — the biggest among any age group.

50% of Americans polled said alcohol makes no difference for health, and 10% said it is good for health.

Between the lines: Women are more likely than men to perceive moderate drinking as unhealthy.

Nonreligious people (47%) were more likely than Christians (35%) to say it's harmful.

Zoom out: Consumer behavior is changing too, with more interest in mocktails and bars appealing to sober-curious patrons.

The growth of nonalcoholic beverages — while still a small sector — is being driven by Gen Z and millennials.

Worth noting: Research and guidance by health organizations on safe alcohol consumption have changed since Gallup's previous poll on the subject in 2018.

Guidelines for alcohol intake were updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization has indicated that no level of alcohol consumption is safe for health.

Flashback: Deaths caused by alcohol increased 26% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC.

Methodology: More than 1,000 adults from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., answered the poll, conducted July 3–27.

