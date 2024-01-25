Binge drinking rates are higher in Iowa than other states

Data: United Health Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Iowa continues to have some of the highest excessive drinking rates in the country.

Why it matters: While any drinking can create risks, binge drinking is linked with compromised immune systems, chronic disease and memory and learning problems.

Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services released a report last November based on 2022 data showing the state is fourth-highest in the U.S. for binge drinking and sixth-highest for heavy drinking.

Details: The CDC categorizes binge drinking as more than four drinks for women or five for men in one sitting.

Heavy drinking is more than eight drinks per week for women or 15 for men.

By the numbers: About 23% of Iowans reported binge or excessive drinking in 2022, according to the CDC.

Binge drinking was highest among household incomes of between $50,000-$74,999, while heavy drinking was highest among households earning more than $75,000.

Binge drinking was also more prevalent among Iowa men (29%) compared to women (14%).

Flashback: While the pandemic resulted in record levels of statewide alcohol sales, excessive drinking has historically been more prevalent in Iowa and in the Midwest.

The state noted as far back as 2007 that residents binge drink at "significantly higher" rates than in the rest of the U.S.

The big picture: Reasons vary for why Midwesterners tend to drink more, including our cold climate, college and rural drinking culture and German and Scandinavian roots.

Be smart: A 2020 Iowa report shows that after six months of substance use treatment, only 45% of people still used alcohol.

But many people are hesitant to seek help themselves or recognize they have a problem.

How to get help: The new 988 line is there to help anyone with a crisis and YourLife Iowa provides addiction support.