Denver's office vacancies hit new record
Denver's office buildings are sitting emptier than they've been in decades.
The big picture: Office buildings both locally and nationally are clearing out as companies continue to adapt to the new norms of remote and hybrid work, leaving downtowns largely deserted.
By the numbers: 21.7% of office space across the Denver metro area was vacant at the end of last year, exceeding the national average of 19.6%, according to Moody's Analytics data.
Zoom in: In the heart of downtown, data from commercial real estate firm CBRE shows vacancy rates were even more severe at 31.5% — the highest level since the '90s, per the Denver Post.
- No new development projects kicked off this past quarter either, making 1900 Lawrence the only downtown building under construction, according to CBRE.
What they're saying: Getting people to return to in-person work remains one of the city's top challenges and is "deeply important" to fostering equity, Mayor Mike Johnston told business leaders at an event last week.
- "When people don't return to downtown," lower-wage workers in the retail and restaurant industries — who can't work remotely — risk losing their jobs and the ability to "put food on their own table," he said.
State of play: Because Johnston sees the city government as "one of the critical employers to shore up upper downtown," he's mandated that all mayoral appointees work in person five days a week, while other city staff are required to show up at least three days.
Zoom out: While Denver's mayor and other employers are aiming to bring their workers back into the office, many company leaders have already moved past that idea.
- Just six out of 158 U.S. CEOs said they'll prioritize bringing workers back to the office full-time in 2024, according to a new survey released by the Conference Board, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
The bottom line: "Remote work appears likely to be the most persistent economic legacy of the pandemic," write Goldman Sachs economists in a recent note.
