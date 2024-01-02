A rendering showing the The Populus Hotel near downtown Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Studio Gang

Several high-profile projects are set for completion this year, including one of the most unique buildings in the city and a hotel inspired by a native tree. Details: The Populus Hotel is scheduled to open this summer just across from City Hall at 240 14th St.

The artful, Aspen tree-inspired structure is seeking to become the first carbon-positive hotel in the country by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It was made with eco-friendly materials including low-carbon concrete mix, according to Travel + Leisure.

"I mean, visually, it's stunning," city planning office spokesperson Amanda Weston tells us.

Why it matters: It's perhaps the most dramatic example of projects that will reshape Denver's skyline once they're completed this year.

Yes, but: The new buildings will open at a time when office spaces are struggling to fill their floors, as rents are rising.

Here are three other major projects set to be completed this year.

Block 176 (525 18th St.)

The downtown project will add more than 450 condo units and be nearly 40 stories tall, featuring two towers, making it Denver's second-tallest condo building.

It will include retail space on the ground level and an amenity deck and is expected to be completed late this year, according to BusinessDen.

One River North (3930 Blake St.)

The 16-story apartment building in RiNo features a bird-like shape cutting through its facade that will mimic an outdoor space by featuring trees, bushes and plants, according to the Denver Post.

It will also have 187 for-lease units and is expected to open this spring.

1900 Lawrence St. in downtown Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios