Data: Gensler; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

At least 16 downtown Denver office buildings — including the city's tallest skyscraper — are top targets for conversion to residential housing.

Driving the news: A study released Wednesday shows these buildings are the viable options due to their proximity to transit, natural light, their shape, existing window-to-wall ratio, and ease of window replacement, according to a statement from Denver's planning office.

Why it matters: Converting office space to residential units could add to the local housing stock and provide more places to live downtown.

State of play: The conversions would make significant strides toward turning the Central Business District, where the majority of the buildings are located, into a more livable neighborhood instead of an area solely focused on commercial and business spaces.

This is a priority for the city's planning office, executive director Laura E. Aldrete said in a statement.

Details: The study was paid for using federal pandemic money. It looked at 27 total buildings in five downtown-area neighborhoods.

It was completed by architectural firm Gensler, which notes the study is not comprehensive or exhaustive.

By the numbers: If the top 16 properties reviewed in the study were converted, it would add 5,124 housing units to downtown.

The study notes for Republic Plaza, the tallest building in Denver, all but one of its 56 floors would be available for conversion.

The iconic structure recently received a significant drop in its appraisal.

Between the lines: Parking availability is a market driver for residential leasing in Denver, so buildings without it will face challenges, according to the report. Three of the top 16 lacked on-site parking.

Of note: Downtown office buildings have struggled with vacancy rates, while foot traffic continues to lag compared to pre-pandemic levels — a likely side effect of remote and hybrid work.

The bottom line: It's up to a property owner to decide whether to convert a building, which can be costly, with some estimates ranging from $472,000 to $633,000 per unit.