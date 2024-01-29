1 hour ago - Food and Drink
7 places to find Mardi Gras king cakes in Denver
In New Orleans, it's "the most magnificent time of the year," the season of king cakes.
Yes, but: You don't have to travel to the Bayou to find this sweet treat.
Baking the news: We rounded up a handful of Denver-area bakeries that make king cakes this time of year.
- Katherine's French Bakery offers five different king cakes, all with scratch-made dough and topped with white icing and sugar. The options include raspberry, chocolate, pecan and almond filling, as well as the traditional cinnamon sugar. Starting at $48.
- Maggie and Molly's bakes the traditional sugar-topped king cake, as well as an apple edition and one with cream cheese filling in two sizes. Starting at $50.
- La Fillette Bakery is making traditional king cakes with icing to order. Just give them a call. Price varies.
- Marczyk Fine Foods is offering king cakes at its two Denver locations with orders starting Feb. 7 and pickup from Feb. 11-13, just in time for Fat Tuesday. Starting at $14.99.
- D Bar's king cake is a cream cheese cinnamon swirl with vanilla glaze that comes with Mardi Gras beads, doubloons, crown and a baby. Starting at $35.
- Trompeau Bakery in Englewood makes two versions, the traditional style and a French version, sans icing and sugar with almond paste inside. Order via phone. Starting at $30.
- Rheinlander Bakery in Arvada goes wild with different flavors, including a lemon poppyseed, blueberry lemon, strawberry cream cheese and almond. A portion of proceeds goes to the local Red Cross chapter. Starting at $29.98.
Of note: If you want the real thing from the source, check out this story from our Axios New Orleans colleagues.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.