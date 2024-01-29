Share on email (opens in new window)

In New Orleans, it's "the most magnificent time of the year," the season of king cakes.

Yes, but: You don't have to travel to the Bayou to find this sweet treat.

Baking the news: We rounded up a handful of Denver-area bakeries that make king cakes this time of year.

Rheinlander Bakery in Arvada goes wild with different flavors, including a lemon poppyseed, blueberry lemon, strawberry cream cheese and almond. A portion of proceeds goes to the local Red Cross chapter. Starting at $29.98.

Of note: If you want the real thing from the source, check out this story from our Axios New Orleans colleagues.