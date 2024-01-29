1 hour ago - Food and Drink

7 places to find Mardi Gras king cakes in Denver

A traditional New Orleans king cake. Photo: Charles Curtis/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In New Orleans, it's "the most magnificent time of the year," the season of king cakes.

Yes, but: You don't have to travel to the Bayou to find this sweet treat.

Baking the news: We rounded up a handful of Denver-area bakeries that make king cakes this time of year.

  • Katherine's French Bakery offers five different king cakes, all with scratch-made dough and topped with white icing and sugar. The options include raspberry, chocolate, pecan and almond filling, as well as the traditional cinnamon sugar. Starting at $48.
  • Maggie and Molly's bakes the traditional sugar-topped king cake, as well as an apple edition and one with cream cheese filling in two sizes. Starting at $50.
  • La Fillette Bakery is making traditional king cakes with icing to order. Just give them a call. Price varies.
  • Marczyk Fine Foods is offering king cakes at its two Denver locations with orders starting Feb. 7 and pickup from Feb. 11-13, just in time for Fat Tuesday. Starting at $14.99.
  • D Bar's king cake is a cream cheese cinnamon swirl with vanilla glaze that comes with Mardi Gras beads, doubloons, crown and a baby. Starting at $35.
  • Trompeau Bakery in Englewood makes two versions, the traditional style and a French version, sans icing and sugar with almond paste inside. Order via phone. Starting at $30.
  • Rheinlander Bakery in Arvada goes wild with different flavors, including a lemon poppyseed, blueberry lemon, strawberry cream cheese and almond. A portion of proceeds goes to the local Red Cross chapter. Starting at $29.98.

Of note: If you want the real thing from the source, check out this story from our Axios New Orleans colleagues.

