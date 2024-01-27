Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ten percent of Denver's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.

That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

Commerce City parent Greg Francis's sons are among the Denver-area Gen Zers who lived with their parents as adults.

The older son, a recent graduate, pays a small rent but uses the bulk of his paychecks to pay down student debt and invest. "He's way ahead of where I was at his age," Francis says of his older son.

The younger brother, a college student, chose to stay home in order to avoid racking up student debt, and he'll continue living at home after graduation.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, adult Gen Z's homeownership rate stagnated at slightly over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one big reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

