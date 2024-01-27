Why some Denver millennials are still living with their parents
Ten percent of Denver's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.
- That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%.
Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs and returning to their childhood bedrooms.
- The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.
Commerce City parent Greg Francis's sons are among the Denver-area Gen Zers who lived with their parents as adults.
- The older son, a recent graduate, pays a small rent but uses the bulk of his paychecks to pay down student debt and invest. "He's way ahead of where I was at his age," Francis says of his older son.
- The younger brother, a college student, chose to stay home in order to avoid racking up student debt, and he'll continue living at home after graduation.
What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.
- More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.
Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.
- Nearly 55% of millennials owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.
- Meanwhile, adult Gen Z's homeownership rate stagnated at slightly over 26%.
What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.
- It's one big reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.
