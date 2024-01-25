Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver, see the Nuggets in action against the 76ers, cheer on the Avs before the All-Star break or attend the region's largest motorcycle event.

🏀 1. Nuggets vs. 76ers

Get your popcorn ready for the ninth career matchup between NBA MVPs Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid.

What's happening: The Denver Nuggets (31-14) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-13) at Ball Arena this Saturday.

Flashback: The Nuggets fell to the Sixers 126-121 in Philadelphia on Jan. 16.

The intrigue: This matchup is part of the NBA's "Rivals Week," a slate of nationally televised games featuring classic and budding rivalries.

2Jokić is 2-6 in games against Embiid.

Yes, but: The Joker has one more MVP trophy than Philly's star center, plus an NBA title and Finals MVP.

When: 3:30pm Saturday

How to watch: ABC

Tickets start at $82.

🏒 2. Colorado Avalanche

See Colorado (31-14-3) take on the Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9) at Ball Arena in their final game before the All-Star break. Tickets start at $75.

When: 7pm Friday

7pm Friday Of note: The Avs won't play in Denver again until Feb. 18.

See the best winter sports athletes glide along the slopes of Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. Events include slopestyle, big air, superpipe and knuckle huck. Tickets.

Dates: Friday–Monday

Friday–Monday Address: 38700 CO-82

38700 CO-82 Cost: Corral tickets start at $30, VIP tickets are $149 (only available for Sunday)

Catch this iconic rock musical about the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life this weekend at the Buell Theatre. Tickets range from $35–$12o.

Dates: Through Sunday

Through Sunday Address: 1350 Curtis St.

Experience the largest motorcycle show in the Rockies, featuring a swap meet with 800 vendors, an award show with 100 bikes vying for 20 categories, live music and entertainment for adults and kids. Tickets.

When: 9am–7pm Saturday and 9am–4pm Sunday

9am–7pm Saturday and 9am–4pm Sunday Address: 4655 Humboldt St.

4655 Humboldt St. Cost: $25 Saturday, $20 Sunday