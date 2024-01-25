Denver weekend events: Jokić vs. Embiid, Winter Brew Fest and more
This weekend in Denver, see the Nuggets in action against the 76ers, cheer on the Avs before the All-Star break or attend the region's largest motorcycle event.
🏀 1. Nuggets vs. 76ers
Get your popcorn ready for the ninth career matchup between NBA MVPs Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid.
What's happening: The Denver Nuggets (31-14) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-13) at Ball Arena this Saturday.
Flashback: The Nuggets fell to the Sixers 126-121 in Philadelphia on Jan. 16.
The intrigue: This matchup is part of the NBA's "Rivals Week," a slate of nationally televised games featuring classic and budding rivalries.
- 2Jokić is 2-6 in games against Embiid.
Yes, but: The Joker has one more MVP trophy than Philly's star center, plus an NBA title and Finals MVP.
When: 3:30pm Saturday
How to watch: ABC
🏒 2. Colorado Avalanche
- See Colorado (31-14-3) take on the Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9) at Ball Arena in their final game before the All-Star break. Tickets start at $75.
- When: 7pm Friday
- Of note: The Avs won't play in Denver again until Feb. 18.
🏂 3. Winter X Games
- See the best winter sports athletes glide along the slopes of Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. Events include slopestyle, big air, superpipe and knuckle huck. Tickets.
- Dates: Friday–Monday
- Address: 38700 CO-82
- Cost: Corral tickets start at $30, VIP tickets are $149 (only available for Sunday)
🎭 4. "Jesus Christ Superstar"
- Catch this iconic rock musical about the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life this weekend at the Buell Theatre. Tickets range from $35–$12o.
- Dates: Through Sunday
- Address: 1350 Curtis St.
🏍️ 5. Colorado Motorcycle Expo
- Experience the largest motorcycle show in the Rockies, featuring a swap meet with 800 vendors, an award show with 100 bikes vying for 20 categories, live music and entertainment for adults and kids. Tickets.
- When: 9am–7pm Saturday and 9am–4pm Sunday
- Address: 4655 Humboldt St.
- Cost: $25 Saturday, $20 Sunday
🍺 6. Winter Brew Fest
- Choose from over 100 Colorado craft beers and ciders to try at this all-day event at Mile High Station. This year's event features '90s music and karaoke and will raise money for Big Bones Canine Rescue in Windsor. Tickets.
- When: Saturday; 1–4pm daytime session, 7–10pm evening session
- Address: 2027 W. Colfax Ave.
- Cost: $55 in advance, $60 at the door; $65/$70 for VIP session from 6–7pm
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.