Denver weekend events: Jokić vs. Embiid, Winter Brew Fest and more

Nikola Jokić faces off against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokić faces off against 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This weekend in Denver, see the Nuggets in action against the 76ers, cheer on the Avs before the All-Star break or attend the region's largest motorcycle event.

🏀 1. Nuggets vs. 76ers

Get your popcorn ready for the ninth career matchup between NBA MVPs Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid.

What's happening: The Denver Nuggets (31-14) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-13) at Ball Arena this Saturday.

Flashback: The Nuggets fell to the Sixers 126-121 in Philadelphia on Jan. 16.

The intrigue: This matchup is part of the NBA's "Rivals Week," a slate of nationally televised games featuring classic and budding rivalries.

  • 2Jokić is 2-6 in games against Embiid.

Yes, but: The Joker has one more MVP trophy than Philly's star center, plus an NBA title and Finals MVP.

When: 3:30pm Saturday

How to watch: ABC

Tickets start at $82.

🏒 2. Colorado Avalanche

  • See Colorado (31-14-3) take on the Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9) at Ball Arena in their final game before the All-Star break. Tickets start at $75.
  • When: 7pm Friday
  • Of note: The Avs won't play in Denver again until Feb. 18.

🏂 3. Winter X Games

🎭 4. "Jesus Christ Superstar"

🏍️ 5. Colorado Motorcycle Expo

  • Experience the largest motorcycle show in the Rockies, featuring a swap meet with 800 vendors, an award show with 100 bikes vying for 20 categories, live music and entertainment for adults and kids. Tickets.
  • When: 9am–7pm Saturday and 9am–4pm Sunday
  • Address: 4655 Humboldt St.
  • Cost: $25 Saturday, $20 Sunday

🍺 6. Winter Brew Fest

  • Choose from over 100 Colorado craft beers and ciders to try at this all-day event at Mile High Station. This year's event features '90s music and karaoke and will raise money for Big Bones Canine Rescue in Windsor. Tickets.
  • When: Saturday; 1–4pm daytime session, 7–10pm evening session
  • Address: 2027 W. Colfax Ave.
  • Cost: $55 in advance, $60 at the door; $65/$70 for VIP session from 6–7pm
