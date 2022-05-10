2 hours ago - Sports
Nikola Jokić enters rarified air with consecutive NBA MVP honors
Wilt. Kareem. Bird. Magic. MJ. Lebron. Curry. And now, Jokić.
State of play: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is poised to claim his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award this week, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: The honor puts Jokić in an elite class of NBA stars, joining just 13 others who have earned back-to-back MVP awards.
Of note: Even though the Nuggets lost the opening round of the playoffs, Jokic finished the season averaging 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, an improvement over his previous MVP campaign.
- He is also the first NBA player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.
- The formal announcement is expected later this week.
