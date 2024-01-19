Data: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure; Note: Figures for 2023 are preliminary; Chart: Axios Visuals

Serious crashes on Denver streets increased last year while fatal accidents remained largely flat.

By the numbers: At least 424 accidents with serious bodily injury were reported on city roads in 2023, up 10% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

83 people died in crashes last year — just one less than the total in the two previous years.

Why it matters: The figures illustrate Denver is far from its Vision Zero goal, which seeks to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030.

Between the lines: Rolf Eisinger, Denver's Vision Zero program manager, says speed is a factor in both the severity and frequency of crashes.

Posted speed limits have been lowered in residential neighborhoods to 20 mph, with Eisinger telling us signs have been changed on roughly two-thirds of streets.

Meanwhile, speed limits on at least six busier corridors have been lowered since 2019.

Zoom out: Data suggests intersections are particularly dangerous for pedestrians in Colorado, accounting for 32% of fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021, the most in the nation.

That's according to a new study from Injured in Florida, a personal injury attorney firm, which used figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The bottom line: Denver is taking several steps to reduce serious crashes, including building bike lanes, adding "bulb-outs" that extend the sidewalk or curb to reduce crossing distance for pedestrians, and improving local transit, which is statistically the safest way to travel.