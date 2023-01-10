Denver's streets are deadlier than ever
Denver is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to achieving Vision Zero, its goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030.
Why it matters: City leaders have taken steps in recent years to make streets danger-free, but traffic safety advocates say the policies haven't gone far enough to have a meaningful impact.
By the numbers: The past two years yielded the most traffic fatalities since at least 2013, city data shows, with 82 people killed on roadways in 2022. In 2021, the total was 84.
- As of Jan. 9, at least two people have already died in traffic accidents.
The latest: Four pedestrians on Saturday were struck in a hit-and-run incident on a sidewalk in Lower Downtown Denver. Two were seriously injured, and the suspect remains at-large. Police say the alleged crime was intentional.
- In early December, 34-year-old cyclist Logan Rocklin was killed in a hit-and-run crash at W. 38th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard, where a "ghost bike" memorial was. Less than a month later, it too was struck by a motorist.
- Meanwhile, the suspect in the case of Rocklin's death has yet to be found.
What they're saying: "The trends are most certainly going in the wrong direction, and it is not just because of population growth," Jill Locantore, executive director of the Denver Streets Partnership, told Axios.
- One of the primarily missing policy pieces, she said, is a "major investment in both transit infrastructure and service levels, specifically the bus."
- Locantore and other advocates are calling for local decision-makers to "significantly" increase the frequency and quality of transit service on the city's deadliest streets and to redesign roads to "prioritize the bus."
Flashback: The Denver City Council in 2021 approved a measure lowering the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph on thousands of residential streets in the name of public safety.
- Advocates of the speed cap, including the Denver Streets Partnership, say dropping the limit 5 mph significantly increases a pedestrian's survival chances.
