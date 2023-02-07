Denver's plan to — finally — change speed limit signs

Denver will begin replacing street signs this year as it implements a law lowering speed limits on residential streets to 20 mph.

Driving the news: The new signs come more than a year after the Denver City Council voted in December 2021 to change residential speed limits in the city from 25 mph to 20 mph.

Why it matters: Advocates who supported the measure said the speed reduction significantly increases a pedestrian's survival chances if hit by a car.

What's happening: The city spent all of 2022 taking inventory of signage throughout the city, transportation department spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo tells Axios Denver.

Lacayo said the city's transportation department — which is overseeing the sign changes — will bring a contract in the coming months to Denver City Council that would pay for sign fabrication, removal and replacement.

Transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn Contract tells Axios Denver the contract for the work is not yet finalized, but it will be "upwards of $2 million."

There are about 3,500 signs that will need to be replaced — a process Lacayo said could take between three to five years to complete.

Between the lines: In addition to replacement, the city also plans to reduce the number of signs to about 2,000.

Gateway signs will be installed instead, which will inform drivers entering Denver from highways of the city's speed limit.

What they're saying: "While we know most fatal and serious injury crashes are happening on our arterial and collector streets as opposed to the local streets, we think this will have a positive impact," Lacayo tells Axios Denver.

Zoom in: The speed reduction aligns with the city's Vision Zero program, which seeks to eliminate traffic deaths on city roads.