The exterior of Corsica, opening in early 2024, at the corner of Walnut and 28th streets in Denver's River North Art District. Photo: Courtesy of Owen Braley

Despite last year's challenges of rising food and labor costs, Denver's dining scene still saw dozens of new additions. Driving the news: This year is also shaping up to have plenty of new mouthwatering goodness on its plate, from soul food kitchens to sushi bars.

Here are 15 spots we're looking forward to that are opening this year.

🍻 Prost Brewing's grand opening for its 10,000-square-foot flagship Northglenn Biergarten is Thursday. The brewery, which specializes in German beers, will also serve traditional German fare.

🍸 The Goldfinch, a high-end cocktail bar debuting later this month on South Broadway, will serve craft libations and shareable snacks. Live entertainment is also on the menu, including cabaret and DJ mixes.

🌳 Wonderyard Garden + Table, slated to launch by February, will transform a vacant 100-year-old building at 2200 Larimer St. into a bar-forward restaurant inspired by "The Secret Garden'' and "The Great Gatsby," the Denver Post reports.

The owner of Viewhouse and My Neighbor Felix is behind the restaurant.

🍷 Corsica is an upcoming wine bar from the team behind Barcelona Wine Bar. The new space, located in a historic industrial warehouse in RiNo, will feature French and Italian cuisine and is expected to open in early 2024.

🍺 TRVE Brewing, a local heavy metal-themed brewery, will open a second location at the bottom of Mica RINO, a new residential building near Mission Ballroom, towards the end of 2024.

🍔 Full Metal Burgers, a burger joint based in the San Diego area, is also debuting late this year in the same location.

🥃 Laws Whiskey House near the Platt Park neighborhood is expanding its tasting room to include a full bar and high-end cocktail program in an effort to become a "Denver destination," Westword reports. The project is expected to debut later this year.

🍗 Fixins Soul Kitchen, the soul food chain from former NBA player Kevin Johnson, will open in Five Points in early 2024 inside of an apartment complex called The Hooper. Expect soul food classics like fried green tomatoes, fried chicken, and shrimp and grits.

🍝 Osteria Alberico is a new Italian restaurant opening in Englewood opening this spring that will serve Neapolitan-style pizza and homemade pasta. The eatery hails from Frasca Hospitality Group, which earned a Michelin star in 2023 for its Boulder-based restaurant Frasca Food and Wine.

🍣 Uchiko Cherry Creek is the upcoming sister concept to Uchi in RiNo. The upscale sushi bar will bring some of the restaurant's signature dishes to Cherry Creek, but expand its options with an enhanced wood-fired menu. The restaurant is expected to open later this year.

🇵🇭 Magna Kainan's opening date is projected for early 2024 in NOVEL RiNo, a mixed-use apartment complex. This Filipino restaurant will be the sister concept to Magna Kainan in Portland, run by James Beard-nominated chef Carlo Lamagna.

🥞 HashTAG, a brunch spot by restaurateur Troy Guard, is opening another location downtown in early 2024 and will serve menu staples like pancakes, eggs Benedict, and biscuits and gravy.

🥩 Church and Union — a New American restaurant chain based in Charleston, South Carolina — will enter Denver's dining scene in June. The opening is the latest project from "Top Chef" alum Jamie Lynch.

🥖 Leven Supply, coming online in the Wash Park Supply retail center in mid-2024, will be the sister concept to Leven Deli in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Leven Supply will serve as a restaurant, gift and wine shop with curated goods and grab-and-go dining options.

🇻🇳 Le Colonial is a famed Vietnamese and French fusion restaurant chain with New York roots. The eatery is expected to open in Cherry Creek this fall. Menu staples include pan-seared chicken dumplings and crispy shrimp and pork rolls.

✈️ Nearly a dozen new restaurants are also expected to open throughout the year at Denver International Airport, including Maria Empanada, Uncle, Tocabe and ChoLon Modern Asian.