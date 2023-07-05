Share on email (opens in new window)

The inside of Sap Sua, a new Vietnamese restaurant on East Colfax. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Colorado's culinary scene is popping off, and its recent achievement as the eighth location in North America to earn its own Michelin Guide paints only part of the picture.

What's happening: In Denver, more than a dozen restaurants and bars have opened their doors in just the last several weeks — and even more are days away from their debut.

Now open: Sap Sua — a Vietnamese restaurant on East Colfax Avenue, across from City Park — may be the hottest new reservation in town.

The food is excellent — try the shrimp cake with trout roe ($23). I also love how zen the space feels. Pro tip: No reservation? No problem. The beautiful wooden bar is first come, first served.

Sonny's Mediterranean in Denver's Highland neighborhood offers a fast-casual environment focused on fresh Greek and Israeli food, like pita sandwiches and hummus bowls.

The restaurant is owned by former Safta chef David Schloss, Westword reports. He named the joint after his dog, a Great Pyrenees that's "120 pounds of pure love."

Darts and drinks go hand-in-hand at Flight Club, a 10,000-square-foot, high-tech darts bar on the 16th Street Mall.

The Denver opening marks the London-based concept's sixth location in the U.S.

Clairette is a French cocktail bar that serves small bites with a Mediterranean flare in Wash Park.

The concept replaced Au Feu Brasserie, whose owner, Jared Leonard, closed it to create Clairette, which he saw as better suited for the neighborhood, the Denver Post reports.

Crazy Mountain Brewery is back in a new location — the former home of Alpine Dog Brewing at 1505 Ogden St. — after closing its brewery in the Baker neighborhood in 2021.

They downsized with capacity now at 91 people — but the team plans to get it closer to 120 and also add a kitchen, they told Westword.

For Detroit-style pizza, look no further than Red Top Rendezvous. The team behind Señor Bear and Tap & Burger opened the new Jefferson Park establishment July 1.

Be smart: Come for the pizza, stay for the rooftop bar.

Breakfast lovers should check out Fox and the Hen in LoHi, a brunch restaurant from "Top Chef" alum Carrie Baird that entered the scene in early June.

Of note: Don't miss the "Beat Bobby Flay-vos" on the menu, Baird's famous huevos ranchero dish that beat Bobby Flay's in a "Top Chef" challenge.

South Broadway's newest addition is BurnDown, a multi-level rooftop restaurant, bar and music venue that boasts a rooftop patio with epic views of downtown and the Front Range.

The building, which was nearly destroyed in a 1978 fire, features a beautiful, light-filled atrium — which was made possible by a massive hole from the flames.

Boulder's Sanitas Brewing opened its second location at 200 West Belleview Ave. in Englewood in late June.

The taproom features a sprawling patio that's perfect for sipping on a sunny day.

What's next: Comal Heritage Food Incubator will hold its soft opening at its new location in RiNo's ArtPark on July 11, Denverite reports.

The restaurant trains immigrants and refugees in food services and features a rotating menu with flavors as wide-ranging as Syrian and Salvadoran, depending on who's in the kitchen.

Wolf + Wildflower, a woman-owned wine bar specializing in eclectic wines from small vineyards, will open July 8 at 7190 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge.