Marijuana use on the rise for older adults in Colorado

Cannabis use among older adults has grown nationwide in recent years, a trend Colorado's senior population is following, according to state data.

Driving the news: 8.4% of people aged 65 or older said in 2022 they used marijuana in the past year according to a recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

That's a jump from the roughly 0.4% of older adults who in 2007 reported using it in the past 12 months.

Zoom in: The percentage of people aged 65 years or older in Colorado who reported using marijuana at least once in the past 30 days grew from 3% in 2014 to 8% in 2021, according to the latest available data from the state health department.

The figure peaked in 2020 and 2019, reaching 9%.

The intrigue: A survey from 2021 found most seniors who used cannabis used it for medicinal purposes, including to reduce symptoms of arthritis or to help with sleep.

Yes, but: Some research suggests cannabis has little effect on older adults with specific medical conditions.

State of play: Marijuana's use is more common for all age groups, something that's likely attributed to the fading social stigma around its usage.

59% of adults in the U.S. say marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, according to a Pew Research report from November 2022.

The big picture: More than half of Americans now live in states with legal marijuana use, with Ohio becoming the latest this fall.

Next month marks 10 years since recreational marijuana sales began in Colorado.

