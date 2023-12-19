Marijuana use on the rise for older adults in Colorado
Cannabis use among older adults has grown nationwide in recent years, a trend Colorado's senior population is following, according to state data.
Driving the news: 8.4% of people aged 65 or older said in 2022 they used marijuana in the past year according to a recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
- That's a jump from the roughly 0.4% of older adults who in 2007 reported using it in the past 12 months.
Zoom in: The percentage of people aged 65 years or older in Colorado who reported using marijuana at least once in the past 30 days grew from 3% in 2014 to 8% in 2021, according to the latest available data from the state health department.
- The figure peaked in 2020 and 2019, reaching 9%.
The intrigue: A survey from 2021 found most seniors who used cannabis used it for medicinal purposes, including to reduce symptoms of arthritis or to help with sleep.
Yes, but: Some research suggests cannabis has little effect on older adults with specific medical conditions.
State of play: Marijuana's use is more common for all age groups, something that's likely attributed to the fading social stigma around its usage.
- 59% of adults in the U.S. say marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, according to a Pew Research report from November 2022.
The big picture: More than half of Americans now live in states with legal marijuana use, with Ohio becoming the latest this fall.
- Next month marks 10 years since recreational marijuana sales began in Colorado.
