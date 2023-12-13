Johnston administration says it will hit its goal to shelter 1,000 people by year's end

Mayor Mike Johnston's administration on Tuesday said it will meet its goal to shelter 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by year's end.

Driving the news: Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior adviser for homelessness resolution, provided a calendar during a public meeting with the city council detailing how the administration plans to complete the effort.

It includes "move-in" days for people who will be removed from encampments and placed into shelters. The calendar also shows the city is planning at least seven more sweeps this month — including four in the final week of December.

People will be moved into seven proposed sites across the city, including three micro-communities and four hotels.

Why it matters: The public now has a more definitive picture of when and where the city plans to shelter people as part of Johnston's signature policy initiative.

By the numbers: At least 584 people were counted as being sheltered as of Tuesday at noon, after the city completed an encampment sweep earlier in the day.

State of play: Since Johnston has taken office, Denver has completed five sweeps that provided shelter or housing options, Chandler said.

It's a strategy introduced by the administration called decommissioning, though the option to break up encampments without providing shelter remains.

The intrigue: Chandler said the city plans to release a new dashboard this week providing more information about long-term outcomes for people housed under the plan.

Of note: More than 90% of people offered shelter by the city take it, director of unsheltered homeless response Lana Dalton said Tuesday.

People who decline are asked to move their tents, though the city still attempts to connect them with services.

What's next: The annual point-in-time count — a one-night tally of people living on the streets in the metro area — is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29, city officials say.