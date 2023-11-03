The storylines that have shaped the Centennial State are getting their moment to shine on the big screen.

What's happening: Several Colorado films are debuting at the 46th annual Denver Film Festival, which kicks off Friday.

Here are four local screenings you won't want to miss:

🚀 "The Space Race" — This story centers on Denver resident Ed Dwight, a Black NASA astronaut who, despite never traveling to space himself, broke barriers to help other astronauts of color shoot for the stars.

Stay for the Q&A after the movie to hear from Dwight, along with film directors Diego Hurtado de Mendoza and Lisa Cortés.

Details: 7pm on Nov. 9 at DMNS Infinity Theater

🚴 "Hard Miles" — Denverite Greg Townsend and Colorado's Ridgeview Academy Cycling Team inspired this film, which details how they teach a group of teenage convicts how to overcome fear and find success by taking them on a 1,000-mile bike ride.

A Q&A with Townsend, actor Matthew Modine and the film's writers and directors will be held after the screening.

Details: 3:30pm on Nov. 11 at Denver Botanic Gardens

➗ "The Great Divide" — This documentary explores the history of violence in our country over nine chapters, including the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre that occurred in southeastern Colorado, as well as state lawmakers' efforts to pass red flag laws.

Post-film Q&As will be held after both showings, featuring Colorado Cease Fire CEO Eileen McCarron, restorative justice activist Harold Fields, director Tom Donahue and producer Ilan Arboleda.

Details: 7:15pm on Nov. 7 at Sie FilmCenter; 4:30pm on Nov. 8 at Sie FilmCenter

🚨 "Summer of Violence" — Denver's gang-fueled violent crime spree in 1993 takes center stage in this movie. The main character, a college grad named Naomi, attempts to use her poetry to rally the community but struggles when her loved ones get killed by gang members.