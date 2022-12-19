New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit details depths of betrayal
The History Colorado Center's latest exhibition is shedding light on one of the state's darkest days.
Why it matters: The display — drawn from oral histories from descendants of Sand Creek Massacre survivors, and told through their perspectives — is a decade in the making.
- History Colorado's first exhibit recounting the tragedy, in 2012, quickly closed after tribal representatives criticized the museum for excluding their input.
Details: "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever" debuted last month, and provides a powerful account of the atrocities that occurred in southeastern Colorado on Nov. 29, 1864.
- At dawn that day, U.S. troops ambushed and attacked a sleeping village of Cheyenne and Arapaho people, who had been promised military protection.
- Soldiers slaughtered more than 230 elders, women and children. Many of them returned to further mutilate tribal members' slain bodies.
What they're saying: “It was genocide. We need to educate the people and heal our people so that something like this won’t happen again,” Chester Whiteman, a member of the Southern Cheyenne tribe, said in a statement. “I hope this exhibit will get people to understand that we’re all human.”
If you go: General admission for adults is $15 ($14 online) and includes access to the Sand Creek Massacre exhibit. Kids 18 and under get in free.
- The exhibit is on the fourth floor.
