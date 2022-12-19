The History Colorado Center's latest exhibition is shedding light on one of the state's darkest days.

Why it matters: The display — drawn from oral histories from descendants of Sand Creek Massacre survivors, and told through their perspectives — is a decade in the making.

History Colorado's first exhibit recounting the tragedy, in 2012, quickly closed after tribal representatives criticized the museum for excluding their input.

Details: "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever" debuted last month, and provides a powerful account of the atrocities that occurred in southeastern Colorado on Nov. 29, 1864.

At dawn that day, U.S. troops ambushed and attacked a sleeping village of Cheyenne and Arapaho people, who had been promised military protection.

Soldiers slaughtered more than 230 elders, women and children. Many of them returned to further mutilate tribal members' slain bodies.

What they're saying: “It was genocide. We need to educate the people and heal our people so that something like this won’t happen again,” Chester Whiteman, a member of the Southern Cheyenne tribe, said in a statement. “I hope this exhibit will get people to understand that we’re all human.”

If you go: General admission for adults is $15 ($14 online) and includes access to the Sand Creek Massacre exhibit. Kids 18 and under get in free.