Denver Film Fest lineup features 186 films in 46th year

"I.S.S.," a thriller from Colorado native Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Photo courtesy of the Denver Film Festival

From buzz-worthy films to Colorado shorts, this year's Denver Film Festival offers something for everyone.

What to know: The festival opens its 46th year Nov. 3 with 186 different films, documentaries and other showings, including a number of Oscar nominees.

The screenings take place across the city through Nov. 12, including at the new Denver Museum of Nature & Science Infinity Theater and MCA Denver.

What to watch: The red-carpeted opening night features "American Fiction," a hilarious look at our culture's focus on stereotypes, which won the people's choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story" takes you inside the life of this media titan and his journey to the top.

The thriller "I.S.S." — from Colorado native Gabriela Cowperthwaite — caps the festival.

Between the lines: Other films coming to town showcase the Latino culture, queer voices, women, Asian cinema and new Italian works.

Tickets start at $17 for the general public and go on sale Friday.

What they're saying: "As one of the first and most enduring film festivals in the United States, we take great pride in this annual opportunity to bring the world's best filmmaking to Denver's discerning audiences," Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith said in a statement.

Editor's note: Axios Denver is a sponsor of this year's Denver Film Festival