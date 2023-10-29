A Rivian showroom opened in Denver on Friday.

Why it matters: This is the first showroom in Colorado for the electric vehicle manufacturer, and one of just a handful of retail spaces the company has opened across the U.S.

Rivian is among the top 20 selling vehicle brands in the state, with registrations up 145% this year compared to last, new data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association shows.

The intrigue: The showroom — located in RiNo — is more than 4,500 square feet and operates less like a dealership but more like a design store.

You can ask questions about EVs, reserve a vehicle, or test drive a R1S or R1T truck at the store, but the dealership vibe with salespeople and rows of desks are a thing of the past.

Image: Courtesy of Rivian

The big picture: EV ownership is rising in Colorado with about 17% of total vehicle purchases being electric this quarter, per the automobile association.

Colorado ranks fifth in the nation for EV sales this year, according to the governor's office.

Yes, but: With roughly just 98,000 EVs on Colorado roadways, the state is nowhere near reaching Gov. Jared Polis' goal of having one million EVs registered by 2030.