Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Electric vehicles are still a tough sell in Colorado with limited options and scarce chargers holding back potential buyers.

Driving the news: A recent report from S&P Global Mobility says EVs make up just 6.6% of all cars in Denver.

Colorado counts about 61,500 registered EVs on the road, which is 1% of total registrations, figures show.

Why it matters: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicles, Axios' Joanne Muller writes. In fact, the EV revolution has barely begun in the U.S. and it's playing out in super-slow motion — even in places where plug-in cars make the most sense.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis pledged to get 940,000 EVs on the road by 2030 as part of his efforts to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

What they're saying: "We've been selling them for 12 years. So you can get an idea for how steep a challenge that can be," said Tim Jackson at the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.

Data: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit); Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

State Sen. Faith Winter is pushing for faster adoption but acknowledged it's a slow process. "We are just seeing a lot of the cars Coloradans like to drive come on the market," the Westminster Democrat told us.

"We are getting there, and we are building the infrastructure, and then I think you'll see a higher adoption rate," she said.

The big picture: Nationwide, 2.5% of EVs nationwide are in Colorado. That's one of the higher rates for a noncoastal state, but significantly lags California, where 39% of all EVs are registered.

What's next: The federal government is spending $5 billion to build a national network of charging stations to incentivize new buyers