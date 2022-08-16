Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects

In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.

Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 million from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.

The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.

The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials say they're cheaper to operate.

Yes, but: Gov. Jared Polis and the Biden administration touted the program at a recent event. But Republicans are making it a 2022 campaign issue.

GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl issued a statement claiming Polis is prioritizing a "radical agenda" rather than increasing teacher pay or per-pupil spending.

Zoom in: Aurora Public Schools is getting a head start after using a $2.2 million air quality grant to buy seven new electric buses to replace diesel buses in its 151-vehicle fleet.

