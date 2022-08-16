Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.
Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 million from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.
- The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.
- The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials say they're cheaper to operate.
Yes, but: Gov. Jared Polis and the Biden administration touted the program at a recent event. But Republicans are making it a 2022 campaign issue.
- GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl issued a statement claiming Polis is prioritizing a "radical agenda" rather than increasing teacher pay or per-pupil spending.
Zoom in: Aurora Public Schools is getting a head start after using a $2.2 million air quality grant to buy seven new electric buses to replace diesel buses in its 151-vehicle fleet.
