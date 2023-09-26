A man plays pickleball at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in May. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Pickleball's surge in popularity is pushing Denver's parks and rec department to take action.

Driving the news: Department leaders want to use $2 million from the mayor's proposed 2024 budget to build new pickleball courts across the city.

The money would come from a legacy fund made possible by a parks tax that city voters passed in 2018, Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, tells us.

Why it matters: This would mark the city's most concentrated investment toward pickleball to date, Gilmore says, signaling the craze could be here to stay.

It could also serve as a solution to noise complaints from neighbors and a lack of court space for players.

What they're saying: The goal is to build the courts "in places that will not cause conflict for pickleball players," Gilmore says.

Details: The city plans to build six to 10 pickleball courts in areas at least 500 feet from people's homes, though not all sites have been identified.

One that has, however, is Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where officials plan to use some of the $2 million to add six more courts for a total of 10 — the biggest concentration of courts in the city.

Of note: A pickleball court costs roughly between $400,000 and $500,000 to build, Gilmore estimates.

What's next: The Denver City Council is holding hearings on the budget proposal and will propose amendments to the mayor next month. The final spending plan will be approved in November.