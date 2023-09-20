Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/AxiosLOCAL LEDE

It's pretty easy to walk to a Denver Broncos game, even if the 0-2 team is hard to watch at the moment.

Driving the news: Empower Field at Mile High ranked 7th out of the NFL's 30 stadiums, according to data from Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

Empower Field also came in 9th in The Athletic's rankings for best stadiums in the league based on a survey of their writers.

Why it matters: The facility — which got $100 million worth of upgrades this season — is getting good marks even as the Broncos' new owners explore building a new stadium for the team, potentially outside the city.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities and points are awarded based on the distance to them in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score, such as any number above 69, reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and also how easily it is to use public transportation.

Zoom in: Empower Field scored well for biking (72) while transit fared slightly worse (60).

RTD in August said it would end the BroncosRide special bus service, citing federal guidelines over competing with private service providers.

What they're saying: Good walk scores can "alleviate the burden of parking during big events such as games or concerts," says Isabelle Novak, Senior Communications Manager at Redfin.