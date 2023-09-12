How Colorado colleges rank for economic diversity

Students walk through the University of Colorado Boulder campus in March 2021. Photo: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some of Colorado's top colleges — including the state's flagship institution — have grown less economically diverse over the past decade, a New York Times Magazine analysis suggests.

Why it matters: The new data offers a glimpse into universities' commitment to economic diversity as many schools reevaluate admissions after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against race-based affirmative action, which supporters say promoted a more diverse student body.

How it works: The Times ranked more than 250 of the country's most selective universities, including four in Colorado, by the proportion of their students who come from economically disadvantaged households.

The rankings are measured by the percentage of freshmen with federal Pell Grants, which are made available to low-income families.

By the numbers: All four area schools included in the analysis fall below the national average of 21% when it comes to having an economically diverse student body.

The University of Colorado Boulder, the state's flagship, recorded 14% of freshmen with Pell Grants in the 2020-21 school year, down 7 percentage points from 2011 and tied for 230 out of 286 schools.

The University of Denver's share was 16%, down 1 percentage point and Colorado School of Mines share was 13%, down by six.

What they're saying: A CU Boulder spokesperson said the university is working to "remove economic barriers," with its latest effort being the expansion of a program that covers tuition and fees for Colorado resident students who are eligible for the Pell Grant.

Of note: Colorado College — a private liberal arts school in Colorado Springs — was the only local school included in the analysis that made gains in enrolling more economically diverse students.

19% of freshmen enrolled at CC had Pell Grants in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 7 percentage points from 2011.

The college has been "working hard" to raise Pell Grant numbers and recently joined the American Talent Initiative, a nationwide effort aimed at enrolling low-income students at colleges with high graduation rates, Mark Hatch, who heads CC's admissions and financial aid office, told Axios Denver.

Flashback: In 2021, Colorado became the first state to ban legacy admissions at public universities.

The goal was to foster more opportunities for students from marginalized backgrounds and create more inclusive campuses.

Yes, but: Two years later, the impact remains murky, our partners at Chalkbeat report.