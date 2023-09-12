How Colorado colleges rank for economic diversity
Some of Colorado's top colleges — including the state's flagship institution — have grown less economically diverse over the past decade, a New York Times Magazine analysis suggests.
Why it matters: The new data offers a glimpse into universities' commitment to economic diversity as many schools reevaluate admissions after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against race-based affirmative action, which supporters say promoted a more diverse student body.
How it works: The Times ranked more than 250 of the country's most selective universities, including four in Colorado, by the proportion of their students who come from economically disadvantaged households.
- The rankings are measured by the percentage of freshmen with federal Pell Grants, which are made available to low-income families.
By the numbers: All four area schools included in the analysis fall below the national average of 21% when it comes to having an economically diverse student body.
- The University of Colorado Boulder, the state's flagship, recorded 14% of freshmen with Pell Grants in the 2020-21 school year, down 7 percentage points from 2011 and tied for 230 out of 286 schools.
- The University of Denver's share was 16%, down 1 percentage point and Colorado School of Mines share was 13%, down by six.
What they're saying: A CU Boulder spokesperson said the university is working to "remove economic barriers," with its latest effort being the expansion of a program that covers tuition and fees for Colorado resident students who are eligible for the Pell Grant.
Of note: Colorado College — a private liberal arts school in Colorado Springs — was the only local school included in the analysis that made gains in enrolling more economically diverse students.
- 19% of freshmen enrolled at CC had Pell Grants in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 7 percentage points from 2011.
- The college has been "working hard" to raise Pell Grant numbers and recently joined the American Talent Initiative, a nationwide effort aimed at enrolling low-income students at colleges with high graduation rates, Mark Hatch, who heads CC's admissions and financial aid office, told Axios Denver.
Flashback: In 2021, Colorado became the first state to ban legacy admissions at public universities.
- The goal was to foster more opportunities for students from marginalized backgrounds and create more inclusive campuses.
Yes, but: Two years later, the impact remains murky, our partners at Chalkbeat report.
