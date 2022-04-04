Colorado graduate schools garner national recognition

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colleges and universities statewide scored high marks in the updated U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools.

Why it matters: Top universities bring prestige, talent and revenue to the cities in which they are located and Colorado as a whole.

The methodology: U.S. News surveyed more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals to come up with its rankings.

Highlights include:

💼 Business schools: The University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business was ranked No. 67, while the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business landed at No. 71.

⚖️ Law schools: Colorado Law at CU Boulder tied for 49th, and the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law tied for 78th.

🩺 Medical schools: University of Colorado School of Medicine ranked No. 27.

⚙️ Engineering schools: CU Boulder's College of Engineering & Applied Science landed at No. 23; Colorado Schools of Mines tied for 55th; and Colorado State University's Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering tied for 79th.

🍎 Education schools: CU Boulder's School of Education tied for 41st.

🎨 Fine arts programs: The Department of Art and Art History at CU Boulder tied for 23rd, while CSU's Department of Art and Art History tied at No. 99.

🎤 Public affairs schools: CU Denver's School of Public Affairs tied at No. 29.

🏥 Best nursing schools: The CU Anschutz Medical Campus tied at No. 23, and the University of Northern Colorado's School of Nursing tied at No. 76.