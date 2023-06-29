How Colorado colleges are impacted by SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Colorado universities and colleges that factor race into their admission decisions — including the state's flagship institution — must revamp their approach now that the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court declared the practice unconstitutional.

Why it matters: The institutions have used race in admissions for decades as a way to bring diversity to their student bodies. Now it could prove harder to create representation of Black, Asian and Latino students on campus.

State of play: The University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado College and the University of Denver put academic rigor at the front of its assessment of applicants, our education partners at Chalkbeat report, but do consider race as part of the decision.

In a statement, University of Colorado President Todd Saliman and CU Boulder chancellor Philip DiStefano vowed to continue their commitment to diversity by considering "the whole student," including demographic characteristics and life experiences.

"We are steadfast in our belief that a vibrant and inclusive community leads to a richer educational experience for all, contributes to a positive society, and prepares our graduates to excel in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world," they said.

The other side: In the 6-3 decision, the court majority found affirmative action is discriminatory under the 14th Amendment. "Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful endpoints," the ruling states.

Between the lines: Other Colorado higher education institutions don't use race-conscious admissions and draw large numbers of students of color but typically don't have the resources to help them and suffer from lower graduation rates.

The ruling also exempted military schools, including the Air Force Academy, because they have "potentially distinct interests."

What they're saying: Jen Walmer, Democrats for Education Reform Colorado state director, told Chalkbeat that she is deeply concerned about what the decision means for the state's students.

"It's a crucial moment for institutions, higher ed policymakers, and advocacy organizations like ours to take responsibility and to act to protect diversity on college campuses," Walmer said. "It means that we have to get back to the drawing board and figure out the best ways to do that."

