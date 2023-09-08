Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during a preseason game on Aug. 19. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Everyone loves a good comeback story.

Driving the news: That's the story Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will hope to star in as he enters his 12th year in the NFL, second in Denver, one season after posting a career-worst 5-12 record.

The Broncos season opens Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. Kick-off is at 2:25 pm on CBS.

Why it matters: For the team to have any chance of making the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, Wilson will need to get his groove back.

What they're saying: New head coach Sean Payton has taken an approach we will diplomatically call "tough love" to motivate the 34-year-old player.

"Will you f---ing stop kissing all the babies?" Payton reportedly told Wilson, according to an ESPN report. "You're not running for public office."

Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

What to watch: Payton is a huge driving force behind a potential bounceback year. Unlike his predecessor, who didn't have any head coaching experience, Payton has won a Super Bowl and went 152-89 while coaching the New Orleans Saints.

He's expected to deliver similar results in Denver.

Reality check: ESPN gives the Broncos a 1.3% chance of winning Super Bowl 58.

Who to watch: Cornerback Patrick Surtain, who ranked 49th in the NFL's top 100 players, and may be the team's best player.

Safety Justin Simmons, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Jaleel McLaughlin — an undrafted rookie — are other names fans should keep an eye on.

Of note: Broncos fans will need to draw inspiration from the 1999 St. Louis Rams.