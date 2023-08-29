Note: Respondents could pick two. Data: Colorado Polling Institute; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Denver's new mayor needs to become a better salesman.

Driving the news: Most Denver voters are unconvinced about Mike Johnston's plan to address rising rates of homelessness, even as he personally received strong marks after a month in office, a new independent poll found.

Why it matters: This is the first detailed public survey since Johnston took office — offering an early take on his tenure and setting the benchmark for his next four years.

State of play: A majority of voters considered homelessness the most pressing issue for the new administration, followed by housing affordability. Johnston made both his campaign priorities, declaring a state of emergency and pledging to end homelessness within his first term.

So far, voters remain unconvinced — 34% support his plans, while 20% disapprove, the poll found. The plurality at 46% is unsure.

The big picture: The survey confirmed that Denver is at a crossroads, with an even number of voters considering the city on the right track or heading in the wrong direction.

Less than half of voters said they are likely to recommend the city to a friend.

A plurality at 45% were pessimistic about downtown's recovery from the pandemic.

Of note: 46% of voters hold a favorable view of Johnston, who won a June 6 runoff election with 55% of the vote.

22% viewed him unfavorably, and 32% are unsure.

Between the lines: The poll of likely 2024 election voters was conducted Aug. 17-18 by Republican firm Cygnal and Democratic Aspect Strategic on behalf of the new nonprofit research outfit, Colorado Polling Institute.

The margin of error was plus-or-minus 4.7 percentage points.

What they're saying: "As we saw in polling during the mayoral election earlier this year, Denverites are strongly in favor of forcefully addressing the homelessness issue," pollster Brent Buchanan of Cygnal said in a statement.

"The fact that homelessness is still the top issue by far could be the reason voters are pessimistic about the progress being made on downtown Denver's recovery."

Zoom in: The concern about cost of living in the city is stark in the survey. 83% said they are experiencing financial strain because of the cost of housing with 40% labeling it "significant."

On other current issues, Denver voters overwhelmingly supported limiting the city's elected officials to two terms, instead of the current three-term cap.