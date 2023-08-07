Travel boom fuels record Global Entry wait times at Denver International Airport

Share on email (opens in new window)

Travelers at Denver's airport hoping to get in on the Global Entry program — designed to speed your re-entry from international trips — are in for a rude awakening.

State of play: The next available appointment at Denver International Airport is on Dec. 29, based on an Axios analysis as of Aug. 1.

The waiting period is 61% longer than the average time to enroll in 2022.

The time lag comes amid DIA ranking as the world's third-busiest airport, surpassing 69 million passengers last year.

Yes, but: It could be worse. A half-dozen cities, including Portland, Salt Lake City and San Diego, have wait times stretching into 2024.

The big picture: Surging international travel demand is fueling record applications and long waits for Global Entry, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.