How to fly like a pro at Denver International Airport
We've all been there: Moving frantically inside Denver International Airport, trying not to miss our flight. It's the cost of being the world's third-busiest airport.
Yes, but: There are ways to make life easier for yourself.
State of play: Airport spokesperson Alex Renteria tells us the most experienced travelers know the A-Bridge is the DIA's best-kept secret.
- Located on the northern side of the terminal, this checkpoint is open from 4:30am to 5:45pm, and is used for standard screening (TSA PreCheck isn't available here). It can make arriving at your concourse faster since it connects directly to them.
- "The A-Bridge has been around since the airport opened in 1995, but people are still just flabbergasted when we send them over there," Renteria tells us.
Be smart: You can always check the airport's website (under "Security") before you head there to see estimated wait times.
- You can also look up parking availability.
The intrigue: Airport CEO Phil Washington recommends people use its new DEN Reserve program, which allows people to reserve a spot in security lines at no cost up to three days in advance. But be warned: Spots are limited.
- The program will expand after successfully testing it in June.
What they're saying: Denver native Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of "Woman of Light" and "Sabrina & Corina," tells us she loves stopping by Elway's for a martini or two, depending on potential delays. Washington recommends the burger here.
- "I have great conversations with other travelers at the bar and the staff are always kind and attentive," Fajardo-Anstine said. "Last time I got the lowdown on a super secret Texan boot maker."
Of note: If you need a break or some fresh air, visit the outdoor deck in Concourse B, and a free "recharge" space with lounging chairs in Concourse A.
- And if you need to use a bathroom, restrooms in areas in the newly built Concourse B are spacious and squeaky clean.
Our tips:
👉 John: Know your compass directions, or look for the big Colorado flag in the terminal to find the TSA pre-check line faster.
- When returning, pick either end of the train and go to the far doors for faster exit and access to the escalator up.
💦 Alayna: Bring an empty water bottle to refill at your concourse and save some money.
⏰ Esteban: Arriving 90 minutes before your flight gives you enough time on most days, and dressing light — I favor an athleisure fit — ensures you'll be comfortable in case things get busy.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.