2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to fly like a pro at Denver International Airport

Esteban L. Hernandez

Passengers travel inside Denver International Airport's Concourse B. Photo: Courtesy of Denver International Airport

We've all been there: Moving frantically inside Denver International Airport, trying not to miss our flight. It's the cost of being the world's third-busiest airport.

Yes, but: There are ways to make life easier for yourself.

State of play: Airport spokesperson Alex Renteria tells us the most experienced travelers know the A-Bridge is the DIA's best-kept secret.

  • Located on the northern side of the terminal, this checkpoint is open from 4:30am to 5:45pm, and is used for standard screening (TSA PreCheck isn't available here). It can make arriving at your concourse faster since it connects directly to them.
  • "The A-Bridge has been around since the airport opened in 1995, but people are still just flabbergasted when we send them over there," Renteria tells us.

Be smart: You can always check the airport's website (under "Security") before you head there to see estimated wait times.

  • You can also look up parking availability.

The intrigue: Airport CEO Phil Washington recommends people use its new DEN Reserve program, which allows people to reserve a spot in security lines at no cost up to three days in advance. But be warned: Spots are limited.

What they're saying: Denver native Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of "Woman of Light" and "Sabrina & Corina," tells us she loves stopping by Elway's for a martini or two, depending on potential delays. Washington recommends the burger here.

  • "I have great conversations with other travelers at the bar and the staff are always kind and attentive," Fajardo-Anstine said. "Last time I got the lowdown on a super secret Texan boot maker."

Of note: If you need a break or some fresh air, visit the outdoor deck in Concourse B, and a free "recharge" space with lounging chairs in Concourse A.

  • And if you need to use a bathroom, restrooms in areas in the newly built Concourse B are spacious and squeaky clean.

Our tips:

👉 John: Know your compass directions, or look for the big Colorado flag in the terminal to find the TSA pre-check line faster.

  • When returning, pick either end of the train and go to the far doors for faster exit and access to the escalator up.

💦 Alayna: Bring an empty water bottle to refill at your concourse and save some money.

⏰ Esteban: Arriving 90 minutes before your flight gives you enough time on most days, and dressing light — I favor an athleisure fit — ensures you'll be comfortable in case things get busy.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more