How to fly like a pro at Denver International Airport

We've all been there: Moving frantically inside Denver International Airport, trying not to miss our flight. It's the cost of being the world's third-busiest airport.

Yes, but: There are ways to make life easier for yourself.

State of play: Airport spokesperson Alex Renteria tells us the most experienced travelers know the A-Bridge is the DIA's best-kept secret.

Located on the northern side of the terminal, this checkpoint is open from 4:30am to 5:45pm, and is used for standard screening (TSA PreCheck isn't available here). It can make arriving at your concourse faster since it connects directly to them.

"The A-Bridge has been around since the airport opened in 1995, but people are still just flabbergasted when we send them over there," Renteria tells us.

Be smart: You can always check the airport's website (under "Security") before you head there to see estimated wait times.

You can also look up parking availability.

The intrigue: Airport CEO Phil Washington recommends people use its new DEN Reserve program, which allows people to reserve a spot in security lines at no cost up to three days in advance. But be warned: Spots are limited.

The program will expand after successfully testing it in June.

What they're saying: Denver native Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of "Woman of Light" and "Sabrina & Corina," tells us she loves stopping by Elway's for a martini or two, depending on potential delays. Washington recommends the burger here.

"I have great conversations with other travelers at the bar and the staff are always kind and attentive," Fajardo-Anstine said. "Last time I got the lowdown on a super secret Texan boot maker."

Of note: If you need a break or some fresh air, visit the outdoor deck in Concourse B, and a free "recharge" space with lounging chairs in Concourse A.

And if you need to use a bathroom, restrooms in areas in the newly built Concourse B are spacious and squeaky clean.

Our tips:

👉 John: Know your compass directions, or look for the big Colorado flag in the terminal to find the TSA pre-check line faster.

When returning, pick either end of the train and go to the far doors for faster exit and access to the escalator up.

💦 Alayna: Bring an empty water bottle to refill at your concourse and save some money.

⏰ Esteban: Arriving 90 minutes before your flight gives you enough time on most days, and dressing light — I favor an athleisure fit — ensures you'll be comfortable in case things get busy.