Denver's Gabby Windey, who starred and got engaged on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" last year, is beginning another love journey.

Driving the news: The former Denver Broncos cheerleader appeared on ABC's "The View" on Wednesday and revealed she had split with her fiancé and is now dating a woman.

The 32-year-old is in a relationship with Robby Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer.

What she's saying: It was a plot twist not even Windey herself saw coming, she told show hosts.

Her shift in sexuality started as a "whisper … that just got louder and louder." After struggling with shame initially, talking about it publicly "feels like a huge weight lifted off."

Of note: "It's like a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows," she said of her new relationship.

Catch up quick: Windey was picked to star on "The Bachelorette" after competing and landing in second place on "The Bachelor."