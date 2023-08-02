Former "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey announces new relationship with a woman on "The View"
Denver's Gabby Windey, who starred and got engaged on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" last year, is beginning another love journey.
Driving the news: The former Denver Broncos cheerleader appeared on ABC's "The View" on Wednesday and revealed she had split with her fiancé and is now dating a woman.
- The 32-year-old is in a relationship with Robby Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer.
What she's saying: It was a plot twist not even Windey herself saw coming, she told show hosts.
- Her shift in sexuality started as a "whisper … that just got louder and louder." After struggling with shame initially, talking about it publicly "feels like a huge weight lifted off."
Of note: "It's like a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows," she said of her new relationship.
Catch up quick: Windey was picked to star on "The Bachelorette" after competing and landing in second place on "The Bachelor."
- She got engaged to her last suitor, Erich Schwer, on the season finale of "The Bachelorette."
- Shortly after the show wrapped up last year, Windey also competed on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."
