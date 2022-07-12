Our "Bachelorette" begins (another) love journey
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premier of "The Bachelorettes" on ABC.
What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.
- Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.
- Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss.
- She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless.
Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season.
- She had a chance to bring her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."
- Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show.
Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.
What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor — even the host, Jesse Palmer, said he wasn't sure.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.