Denver is home to the new "Bachelorette"
Denver's Gabby Windey didn't receive the final rose on ABC's "The Bachelor."
Driving the news: She got something better: she's the new "Bachelorette."
Catch up quick: In the first of the two-episode finale — billed as "the rose ceremony from Hell" — Windey kicked Clayton Echard to the curb, but stuck around to hear him out.
- In the final episode, Echard was the one who tossed Windey — and the other finalist Rachel Recchia — for a girl who had left earlier in the season.
The twist: The two women trumped the bachelor: Windey and Recchia were announced the latest Bachelorettes.
Why it (doesn't) matter: It's the first time that two bachelorettes will compete at the same time.
Our thought bubble: As Windey said in the finale, "Hell, yeah."
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.