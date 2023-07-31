22 mins ago - Business
Colorado's top mom-and-pop shops, according to Yelp reviews
Colorado is home to more than half a dozen of the country's favorite mom-and-pop shops.
Driving the news: That's according to a recent Yelp analysis, which ranked the nation's 150 most beloved independently owned and operated shops based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Of note: Mia's Creative Tailoring in Denver's Wellshire neighborhood landed in the top 15, based on the shop's quick turnaround of custom tailoring and shoe repair work.
- "I have come to Mia countless times … from shortening pants to altering bridesmaid dresses. … She is kind, professional, timely, communicative [and] affordable," one reviewer wrote.
More local listings that made the cut:
- Spectra Art Space (Denver): This women-owned and operated art gallery on South Broadway aims to showcase undiscovered creators in the community.
- The Beer Spa (Denver): Check out this first-of-its-kind wellness facility to sip on suds and indulge in a "beer bath." Owned by Damien Zouaoui and his wife, Jessica French.
- Bronco Pro Kleen Carpet Cleaning (Denver): This carpet cleaning company touts top service at more affordable rates.
- Cheese Importers (Longmont): Find an impressive selection of food specialties from all over the world at this family-owned gourmet grocery shop.
- Spoke and Vine Motel (Palisade): This cute, converted motor lodge in the heart of downtown is owned by a couple from Steamboat Springs. It offers a small bar and outdoor patio with food trucks.
- Vail Stables (Vail): Horseback riding and goat yoga are just two of the many activities offered here, where experienced local guides have been providing horseback tours for over 20 years.
- Chiba Bar (Colorado Springs): This hip sushi and cocktail bar, owned by Michael Carsten, serves Japanese-inspired dishes "with a necessary dash of Colorado chill."
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.