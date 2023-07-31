22 mins ago - Business

Colorado's top mom-and-pop shops, according to Yelp reviews

Alayna Alvarez

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Colorado is home to more than half a dozen of the country's favorite mom-and-pop shops.

Driving the news: That's according to a recent Yelp analysis, which ranked the nation's 150 most beloved independently owned and operated shops based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Of note: Mia's Creative Tailoring in Denver's Wellshire neighborhood landed in the top 15, based on the shop's quick turnaround of custom tailoring and shoe repair work.

  • "I have come to Mia countless times … from shortening pants to altering bridesmaid dresses. … She is kind, professional, timely, communicative [and] affordable," one reviewer wrote.

More local listings that made the cut:

  • Spoke and Vine Motel (Palisade): This cute, converted motor lodge in the heart of downtown is owned by a couple from Steamboat Springs. It offers a small bar and outdoor patio with food trucks.
  • Vail Stables (Vail): Horseback riding and goat yoga are just two of the many activities offered here, where experienced local guides have been providing horseback tours for over 20 years.
  • Chiba Bar (Colorado Springs): This hip sushi and cocktail bar, owned by Michael Carsten, serves Japanese-inspired dishes "with a necessary dash of Colorado chill."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more