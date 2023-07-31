Colorado's top mom-and-pop shops, according to Yelp reviews

Share on email (opens in new window)

Colorado is home to more than half a dozen of the country's favorite mom-and-pop shops.

Driving the news: That's according to a recent Yelp analysis, which ranked the nation's 150 most beloved independently owned and operated shops based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Of note: Mia's Creative Tailoring in Denver's Wellshire neighborhood landed in the top 15, based on the shop's quick turnaround of custom tailoring and shoe repair work.

"I have come to Mia countless times … from shortening pants to altering bridesmaid dresses. … She is kind, professional, timely, communicative [and] affordable," one reviewer wrote.

More local listings that made the cut: