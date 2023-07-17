Sniffspot lets you "Airbnb" your own dog park in Denver

Ralfie, left, and Rocco, right, really want Alayna to take them to a dog park. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Do you ever find your dog staring wistfully at your neighbor's large and sniffable backyard?

Don't worry — we have the solution. Just rent it, Airbnb-style.

What to know: Seattle-based Sniffspot is now offering private backyard rentals as "dog parks" in Colorado with 100-some listings available.

The options range from a sliver of fenced dirt near downtown to three acres and a dog pool southeast of Centennial.

How it works: Like all of their Airbnb-esque cousins in Denver, where you can rent pools, boats, and houses, you sign up for an account and book a spot online.

The features listed include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating, as well as amenities such as toys and playmates.

Prices typically range between $6-$15 an hour per dog.

Of note: You can also list your yard if you want some furry friends.