2 hours ago - Things to Do

Sniffspot lets you "Airbnb" your own dog park in Denver

John Frank
Ralfie, left, and Rocco, right, really want Alayna to take them to a dog park. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Ralfie, left, and Rocco, right, really want Alayna to take them to a dog park. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Do you ever find your dog staring wistfully at your neighbor's large and sniffable backyard?

  • Don't worry — we have the solution. Just rent it, Airbnb-style.

What to know: Seattle-based Sniffspot is now offering private backyard rentals as "dog parks" in Colorado with 100-some listings available.

How it works: Like all of their Airbnb-esque cousins in Denver, where you can rent pools, boats, and houses, you sign up for an account and book a spot online.

  • The features listed include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating, as well as amenities such as toys and playmates.
  • Prices typically range between $6-$15 an hour per dog.

Of note: You can also list your yard if you want some furry friends.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more