Sniffspot lets you "Airbnb" your own dog park in Denver
Do you ever find your dog staring wistfully at your neighbor's large and sniffable backyard?
- Don't worry — we have the solution. Just rent it, Airbnb-style.
What to know: Seattle-based Sniffspot is now offering private backyard rentals as "dog parks" in Colorado with 100-some listings available.
- The options range from a sliver of fenced dirt near downtown to three acres and a dog pool southeast of Centennial.
How it works: Like all of their Airbnb-esque cousins in Denver, where you can rent pools, boats, and houses, you sign up for an account and book a spot online.
- The features listed include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating, as well as amenities such as toys and playmates.
- Prices typically range between $6-$15 an hour per dog.
Of note: You can also list your yard if you want some furry friends.
