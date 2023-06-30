Your Denver-area fireworks guide for the Fourth of July
It's time again to honor our country's Independence Day with loud, flashing explosions in the sky.
Details: Fireworks first went off in Philadelphia in 1777 before the tradition spread across the country.
Driving the news: Now, a new tradition is emerging, with some cities in Colorado skipping pyrotechnics and choosing drone shows instead.
State of play: Boulder will host its show on July 4 at Folsom Field (2400 Colorado Ave.), with gates opening at 7pm and the show starting at around 9:35pm.
- Lakewood's drone show is set for July 3, with festivities starting at 3pm and the show beginning at around 9:15pm. It will be visible from Belmar Square Park at 7241 W. Custer Ave.
- Castle Rock's Patriotic LED Show is on July 4 at 9pm at 1375 W Plum Creek Parkway. There will be all-day, family-friendly festivities.
The intrigue: In a statement, Boulder cited increased fire danger fueled by climate change for its switch.
- Similarly, Salt Lake City in neighboring Utah won't display fireworks for the second year in a row.
Yes, but: Denver — which has enjoyed an abnormally rainy season — will still host both a light show and traditional fireworks at Civic Center Park on July 3. The fireworks will start around 8:15pm.
More events: Arvada, Aurora and Thornton will all host live firework displays on July 4.
- Arvada's display will begin shortly after 9pm at Stenger Sports Complex (11200 W 58th Ave.).
- Aurora will host a fireworks show outside the Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Parkway). It's scheduled to start around 9:30pm.
- Thornton's will begin around 9:30pm at Carpenter Park Fields (11000 Colorado Blvd.)
Of note: The Colorado Rockies will put on a fireworks show at Coors Field following games against the Detroit Tigers on June 30 and July 1.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.