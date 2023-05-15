How rainy spring days will help Colorado's wildfire season
The rainy weather along the Front Range will provide a reprieve from wildfire conditions in Colorado.
Driving the news: The constant downpour late last week will mean greener grass, which is harder to catch fire or carry flames if a blaze breaks out, National Weather Service Denver forecast office meteorologist David Barjenbruch tells us.
- Barjenbruch said the rainfall should help avoid wildfire conditions for the next four to six weeks.
What they're saying: "We haven't seen widespread amounts of rain like this since the 2013 floods," Barjenbruch tells us.
- Last week's rainfall caused some flooding, but Barjenbruch said it was not significant.
Yes, but: Wildfire risks could increase when drier conditions arrive this summer.
- A hot and dry season could create "conditions conducive" for a fire, but it's too early to forecast, NOAA spokesperson Theo Stein tells us.
Zoom in: The 2.92 inches of rain that fell in Denver last Thursday was the eighth-highest in a single day in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.
- Barjenbruch said downtown Denver got 4 to 4.5 inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday morning.
Of note: The rain also helps alleviate drought conditions in the city.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.