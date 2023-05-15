Share on email (opens in new window)

Rushing water in the South Platte River at Confluence Park last week in Denver. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The rainy weather along the Front Range will provide a reprieve from wildfire conditions in Colorado.

Driving the news: The constant downpour late last week will mean greener grass, which is harder to catch fire or carry flames if a blaze breaks out, National Weather Service Denver forecast office meteorologist David Barjenbruch tells us.

Barjenbruch said the rainfall should help avoid wildfire conditions for the next four to six weeks.

What they're saying: "We haven't seen widespread amounts of rain like this since the 2013 floods," Barjenbruch tells us.

Last week's rainfall caused some flooding, but Barjenbruch said it was not significant.

Yes, but: Wildfire risks could increase when drier conditions arrive this summer.

A hot and dry season could create "conditions conducive" for a fire, but it's too early to forecast, NOAA spokesperson Theo Stein tells us.

Zoom in: The 2.92 inches of rain that fell in Denver last Thursday was the eighth-highest in a single day in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.

Barjenbruch said downtown Denver got 4 to 4.5 inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday morning.

Of note: The rain also helps alleviate drought conditions in the city.