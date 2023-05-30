A spray-painted mural of the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray by artist Thomas "Detour" Evans, located near Colfax Avenue and Race Street. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

If sky-high ticket prices are keeping you from catching the Nuggets in the Finals this week, there's still a way you can see Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray up close.

What's happening: Inspired by the team's first-ever championship appearance, local artist Thomas "Detour" Evans debuted a new mural over the weekend of the two superstars near Colfax Avenue and Race Street.

The eye-catching artwork is drawing fans from all over the city.

What to watch: Detour plans to spray-paint more elements onto the mural throughout the NBA Finals — including, hopefully, a gold trophy after Denver beats Miami, the artist told Denver7.

Of note: On Wednesday morning, the city of Denver will unveil a ceremonial renamed street sign on Bannock Street Plaza to celebrate the team's success.