Report: Downtown Denver is 13% parking, below the national average
Downtown Denver has less surface parking than other big cities in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more walkable cities.
Why it matters: More space for cars means less space for retail, parks and housing, which can drive up living costs and lower the area's appeal, the organization says.
By the numbers: 13% of downtown Denver is devoted to parking, compared with 20% of the average city center in the U.S., the analysis found.
Context: Denver has implemented a handful of policies in recent years to discourage new downtown parking, including slashing minimum parking requirements for new developments in favor of more affordable housing.
- Last year, officials also doubled meter prices citywide — though the jump from $1 to $2 per hour hasn't seemed to deter drivers from ditching their cars.
The big picture: Parking lots are disappearing in Denver to make room for more people.
- But downtown has a ways to go when compared to some of the country's most pedestrian-friendly cities — like San Francisco, D.C. and Chicago — which dedicate less than 5% to surface parking.
