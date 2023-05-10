Downtown Denver has less surface parking than other big cities in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more walkable cities.

Why it matters: More space for cars means less space for retail, parks and housing, which can drive up living costs and lower the area's appeal, the organization says.

By the numbers: 13% of downtown Denver is devoted to parking, compared with 20% of the average city center in the U.S., the analysis found.

Context: Denver has implemented a handful of policies in recent years to discourage new downtown parking, including slashing minimum parking requirements for new developments in favor of more affordable housing.

Last year, officials also doubled meter prices citywide — though the jump from $1 to $2 per hour hasn't seemed to deter drivers from ditching their cars.

The big picture: Parking lots are disappearing in Denver to make room for more people.