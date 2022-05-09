6 hours ago - News

Denver's higher parking fees and fines is not deterring drivers

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a parking lot with lines painted with gold, and dollar signs in each one.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.

By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver.

  • Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund.

Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour.

  • City leaders said the fee increase could get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.

Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.

The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more