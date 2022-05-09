Denver's higher parking fees and fines is not deterring drivers
Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.
By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver.
- Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund.
Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour.
- City leaders said the fee increase could get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.
Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.
The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.
