Data: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Get ready to pay more if you're parked illegally on Denver streets.

What's happening: Starting Feb. 1, fines shoot up $10 for most parking violations, including overstaying time limits.

A handful of offenses, like parking in a bike lane or accessible parking spot, will go even higher.

Why it matters: The parking citation adjustments — the city's first in 15 years — are meant to more closely align Denver's parking fines with fees in peer cities and foster the city's goals of reducing vehicle congestion, Denver transportation officials tell Axios.

Details: The fine for parking illegally in an accessible parking space will more than double to $350 to deter people from illegally leaving their cars in spots dedicated to drivers with disabilities.

Fines for parking in or blocking a bike lane, sidewalk or crosswalk will also increase from $25 to $65.

Of note: Large vehicles parked illegally will see fines increase 900%, to $250. City officials say the spike is intended to crack down on the rise in large vehicles, like semi trucks, using residential neighborhoods to park.

By the numbers: Denver's transportation department issued 418,713 citations in 2021 for a forecasted $19.6 million in general fund revenue, per city data obtained by Axios.

Last year's citations signified a 5% increase compared to 2019 and a 12% leap in revenue.

The city only issued about 327,000 citations and collected $13.8 million in revenue in 2020, due to officials suspending enforcement of parking meters and expired tags in the initial stages of the pandemic.

What's next: City officials anticipate an additional $6.4 million in 2022 under the new fine schedule, which will be placed into a special revenue fund for mobility and safety improvements.

Flashback: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration also doubled city parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 per hour, marking Denver's first increase in two decades. The goal is to funnel the extra revenue into local investments in public transit, bikeways, sidewalk repairs and street safety improvements.

