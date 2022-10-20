Denver has the sixth-fastest-growing economy in the U.S.
The Mile High City is in the midst of a growth spurt.
Driving the news: Denver was named the sixth-fastest-growing city in the country, according to a new analysis from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, a nonpartisan think tank at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill.
- The institute projects Denver's gross domestic product — a measure of the total value of goods and services produced — at 3% as of October.
Why it matters: The findings validate other data points that paint Denver as an increasingly desirable destination for outsiders.
How it works: The report, called "The American Growth Project," analyzes economic conditions among the nation's 50 largest cities.
- The goal, researchers say, is to provide local policymakers an up-to-date snapshot of which cities are driving U.S. growth and which are falling behind.
What they found: Two main factors are fueling Denver's growth, researchers say.
- Denver has become a magnet for professionals working from home amid a nationwide migration away from more densely urban areas.
- But "a less-discussed aspect" of the population boom is the area's retention of its natives and young workers, the report states. About 70% of millennials who lived in Denver at age 16 decided to stay or return by age 26, according to research from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of note: Software and financial services are among Denver's fastest-growing industries, according to the report. The area's aerospace, digital communications and food and beverage sectors are also expanding.
Yes, but: Should the U.S. economy experience a significant slowdown next year, researchers say the rankings could change — particularly if tech, tourism and manufacturing are hard hit.
The big picture: The San Francisco Bay Area — where the cost of living remains high — ranked No. 1 in the report. But analysts say recent hiring freezes and layoffs, combined with the region's declining housing market, may foreshadow a fall from the top spot.
- Other fastest-growing metros include: Austin, Texas (2); Seattle (3); Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina (4); and Dallas (5).
